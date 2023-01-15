Justin Herbert takes clear stance on future of coaching staff, front office

Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley came under fire from fans after the team blew a 27-point lead and lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday night, 31-30, in their playoff matchup.

Staley acknowledged the shocking loss in the postgame press conference and received a huge backing from quarterback Justin Herbert. The third-year quarterback appeared to speak for him and the rest of the team when he expressed support for Staley.

“We believe in coach Staley,” Herbert said via NFL Network. “We believe in the front office.”

Herbert was 25 of 43 with 273 passing yards and a touchdown pass in the game. The touchdown pass was to Gerald Everett in the first half. Austin Ekeler scored two first-half touchdowns, but the Chargers only scored three points in the second half and allowed 24.

“Obviously, it was a tough go for us,” Herbert said. “As an offense, we need to do more in the second half, and you know that falls on us offensively and as a quarterback. I needed to perform better.”

“I’ve got to give them more than three points in the second half, and so I feel horrible for the defense for the incredible effort they put up there today. But [we] got to be better as a team.”

Staley was already questioned over his play-calling. The coach who usually goes for it on 4th down didn’t do it once in the game and opted for a Cameron Dicker field goal in the fourth quarter. But Herbert understood the offensive struggles also landed on his shoulders.

“As an offense, we need to move the ball better,” he said. “Through the air, on the ground, you just have to be able to move the chains, and we didn’t do that enough. We didn’t score in the red zone enough.”

“When we put up three points in the second half as an offense, that’s on us. Not executing, not converting on third down when we needed to, some penalties, but tough, tough.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.