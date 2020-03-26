Justin Herbert: 5 things to know about the 2020 NFL Draft prospect

Justin Herbert is a quarterback who is looking to make the jump from college to the pros.

The NFL hopeful spent four years at Oregon and is regarded as one of the best quarterback prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft. Coming out of Sheldon High School in Eugene, Oregon, Herbert was a multi-sport athlete, and a consensus three-star prospect by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports.

Here are five other things to know about Herbert.

1) HOW DOES HE STACK UP?

Herbert is listed at 6-foot-6, 236 pounds. At the NFL Combine, he had 32 7/8-inch arms and 10-inch hands. Herbert ran a 4.68 40-yard dash, and had a 35.5-inch vertical jump.

2) MULTI-SPORT ATHLETE

As a senior in high school, he was a first-team All-State quarterback, who led Sheldon to a 10-2 record, as well as a second-team All-State first baseman in the spring of 2015.

He threw for 3,130 yards and 37 touchdowns in his final season, and completed 66.5 percent of his passes. Additionally, he ran for 543 yards and 10 scores to lead Sheldon to the 2015 6A state semifinals.

In the 2015 baseball season, he hit .400 while scoring six runs and driving in 11 RBI for a team that won the Class 6A state championship. On the mound, he had a 1.98 ERA and 39 strikeouts over 42.1 innings of work.

Herbert was also a starter on the basketball team that fell in the 6A state championship game during his sophomore year.

3) TRUE FRESHMAN

Herbert became the first Oregon quarterback since 1983 to start for the Ducks as a true freshman.

In seven starts, he finished third in the Pac-12 with a 148.7 passer rating, and he accounted for 21 total touchdowns (19 passing, 2 rushing). Herbert also completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 1,936 yards.

4) ACADEMIC ALL-AMERICAN

Not only was Herbert fantastic on the field, but he was also exceptional in the classroom.

He was an Academic All-American at Oregon. In fact, he was named the Academic All-American of the Year in 2019. Overall, Herbert was a two-time Academic All-American first-team honoree as well as the reigning Google Cloud Academic All-American Team Member of the Year.

5) WHERE DO THE EXPERTS BELIEVE HE’LL GO?

Herbert is projected to go in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa are expected to be the first two quarterbacks taken in the 2020 NFL Draft. After them, Herbert, along with Utah State’s Jordan Love, will be the next two signal-callers to come off the board.

Burrow should go No. 1 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals and Tagovailoa should follow at No. 2 to the Washington Redskins, No. 5 to the Miami Dolphins, or No. 6 to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chargers at No. 6 could be an opportunity for Herbert. The Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 9, Las Vegas Raiders at No. 12, and New England Patriots at No. 23 are all realistic options for Herbert.