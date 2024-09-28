Justin Fields offers candid response when asked to compare Steelers’ coaching to Bears’: ‘It’s not close’

Quarterback Justin Fields experienced his share of ups and downs throughout his 40-game tenure with the Chicago Bears, but he seems to have found his footing in Pittsburgh with the Steelers.

The Bears finished all three seasons Fields was with them below the .500 mark.

A variety of factors contributed to the lack of success in recent years, including the way the roster was constructed. However, it appears subpar coaching may have been one of the franchise’s shortcomings.

Fields worked under a couple of different head coaches and offensive coordinators during his run in the Windy City. After Matt Nagy exited Chicago in 2021, the Bears hired Matt Eberflus.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Eberflus brought in Luke Getsy as an offensive coordinator in 2022, but he was dismissed after last season. At the time of Getsy’s dismissal, Eberflus said, “The growth and the development of the offense, to me, needed to be better than what it was.”

The 25-year-old Fields’ time in Chicago came to an end when the team agreed to a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers in March. The Bears received a conditional draft pick in exchange for Fields.

STEELERS’ JUSTIN FIELDS REVEALS WHICH TEAMS EXPRESSED INTEREST IN ACQUIRING HIS SERVICES THIS PAST OFFSEASON

During an appearance on teammate Cam Heyward’s “Not Just Football” podcast, Fields offered a candid response during a round of rapid fire questions.

“Pittsburgh. It’s not close,” Fields quickly responded when asked to choose between the Bears’ and Steelers’ coaching staffs.

Fields appeared in 13 games in 2023 and finished the season with 2,562 passing yards and 16 touchdowns against nine interceptions. He also rushed for 657 yards.

Despite his performance last season, Fields and the Bears parted ways. During the sitdown with Heyward, Fields also revealed the three teams he was aware of that expressed interest in acquiring him.

According to Fields, the Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders were all vying for his services during the offseason.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I’m not sure of all the teams, but there were a lot of teams that already had solidified quarterbacks, and I didn’t want to do that,” Fields said. “Chargers were one. Ravens were another. Raiders, they talked a little bit. … Who else was in there, I don’t know.”

Fields and the Steelers look to remain undefeated when they travel to Indianapolis this weekend for a matchup with the Colts.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.