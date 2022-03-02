Juli Boeheim, wife of Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, robbed outside mall: report

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Juli Boeheim, the wife of legendary Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim, was reportedly robbed in broad daylight outside a New York shopping mall Tuesday.

Syracuse police said the robbery occurred outside Destiny USA just after 2 p.m. A male youth had a conversation with the victim before he pointed a gun at her and reached into the car and grabbed the victim’s purse, according to authorities. The Rochester Democrat & Chronicle reported Juli Boeheim was the victim.

The suspect, who wasn’t immediately identified, entered a separate vehicle with two others and drove away. The car had been reported stolen.

Syracuse police said Tuesday that vehicle thefts were up 40% compared to last year. Authorities offered tips to residents on how to stay safe while thefts appeared to be on the rise.

Police asked anyone with information about the robbery to call 315-442-5222.

Juli and Jim Boeheim have been married since 1997 and have three children – two sons and a daughter. Jimmy and Buddy Boeheim are both playing for the Syracuse men’s basketball team. The Orange are 15-15 this season and 9-10 against ACC opponents.

The Boeheims also run a charitable foundation. Their charity “strives to enrich the lives of kids in need within our Central New York community, as well, as, provide support for eliminating cancer through research and advocacy,” according to their website.