JuJu Smith-Schuster re-signs with Steelers on 1-year deal: reports

Star wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster re-signed with Steelers on Friday in an $8 million deal that will keep him playing in Pittsburgh through the 2021 season, reports say.

The 24-year-old Pro Bowler reached an agreement with the Steelers on Friday after reportedly turning down several offers from other teams that were worth more.

According to the NFL Network, the initial deal was one-year, $7.5 million but they tacked on an additional $500,000 to lock Smith-Schuster in.

Among the teams interested included the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and the Philadelphia Eagles, ESPN reported.

The Chiefs offered $8 million with $3 million more in incentives while the Ravens, who were the hardest to push for Smith-Schuster, offered $9 million with $4 million more in incentives.

Sources told ESPN that the young wide receiver also turned down a multi-year deal worth more in Philadelphia, deciding instead to say in Pittsburgh with the team and fans he loved.

Smith-Schuster confirmed news of the deal on Twitter saying: “This is my home, they’re gonna need a wrecking ball to take me outta here! PITTSBURGH I LOVE YOU, LET’S GO!!!!!

Friday’s tone was much different than that of last week’s when Smith-Schuster was among those who responded to an Instagram poll put out by Sports Illustrated that asked whether the wide receiver would stay in Pittsburgh and he voted “that’s a negative.”

Smith-Schuster blossomed into one of the top offensive threats for the Steelers since the team drafted him in the second round in 2017. In 2020, he played in all of the Steelers’ 16 games and caught 97 passes for 831 yards and a career-high nine touchdowns.

In 58 career games in Pittsburgh, he caught 308 passes for 3,726 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.