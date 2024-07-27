Judge sentences teen for role in shooting at Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade

Multiple individuals have been charged with murder and other crimes in connection to the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade in February.

This week, one of the juveniles was sentenced to a Missouri state Department of Youth Services facility, The Associated Press confirmed. The 15-year-old, whose full name was not made public due to his age, said the events on Feb. 14 outside of Kansas City’s Union Station were not an accurate representation of who he is.

“That is not who I am,” the teen, who was referred to as “R.G.” in court documents, said at a hearing on Thursday. However, he did admit to the charge of “unlawful use of a weapon by knowingly discharging or firing a firearm at a person,” the AP reported.

The teen described himself as a good kid before he became involved with the wrong crowd, The Kansas City Star reported.

Jackson County prosecutors have alleged that the shooting was set off during an altercation between two groups. Lyndell Mays, one of the three men facing a murder charge in the death of local DJ Lisa Lopez Galvan, is accused of being the first person to start firing.

After that, R.G. began to shoot toward Mays and hit another person in his own group, Dominic Miller, who also is charged with murder, Kansas City police detective Grant Spiking said.

“You made some bad choices, but that doesn’t make you a bad person. It doesn’t make you a bad kid,” Jackson County Family Court Administrative Judge Jennifer Phillips said to the teen during a proceeding similar to a sentencing hearing in adult court.

A commitment at a state Department of Youth Services facility typically lasts nine to 12 months, a deputy juvenile officer with Jackson County Circuit Court said.

Earlier this month, Phillips accepted the teen’s admission that he committed the charge of unlawful use of a weapon by knowingly discharging or firing a firearm at a person.

The Jackson County Juvenile Officer’s office, which oversees youth cases, dismissed a second charge, armed criminal action, and agreed to not go through the certification process that could see the teen’s case sent to adult court.

Jon Bailey, the teen’s attorney, requested that he be released on an intensive supervision program and house arrest with a condition of no social media use.

“Our house is not a home without him,” the teen’s mother told Phillips.

But an attorney representing the juvenile office argued that time in the youth facility would help separate the teen from any negative peer influences.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

