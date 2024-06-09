Josh Maravich, ‘Pistol’ Pete’s son, dead at 42

Josh Maravich, the son of the Hall of Famer “Pistol” Pete, died last week. He was 42.

Josh, like his father, played basketball at LSU – he didn’t quite have his father’s stardom, playing in only 13 games.

However, it was a childhood dream for him to play at the arena that bears his father’s name.

“I wanted to come here for my dad to make him proud,” Josh said in a 2005 article in the LSU school paper, The Daily Reveille, per the university’s site. “I knew I wasn’t going to be a star player, but for me being a walk-on was what I always wanted to do.”

The school said he died in his family’s home in Covington, Louisiana.

Pistol Pete was back in the news earlier this year, as Caitlin Clark surpassed his NCAA record for the most points ever scored by a college basketball player.

In his three years in Baton Rouge, Pistol Pete scored 3,667 points – Clark surpassed him by 284.

He was the third overall pick in the 1970 NBA Draft to the Atlanta Hawks, and he was a five-time NBA All-Star.

Pete retired after the 1979-1980 season, but post-retirement life was short – he died in 1988 at the age of 40 due to a heart condition that went undetected. No cause of death has been given for Josh.

Josh was just 5 years old when his father died.

Josh is survived by his mother, Jackie, stepfather James, and older brother Jaeson.

The Maravich brothers were both involved in the statue ceremony for their father, coming up with the idea that he should be shown with a vintage behind-the-back pass.

