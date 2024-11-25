Josh Jacobs scores 3 touchdowns as Packers dominate injury-riddled 49ers

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs scored three touchdowns as the team took advantage of an injury-riddled San Francisco 49ers to win, 38-10, on Sunday.

Jacobs got on the board in the second quarter with a touchdown run from the goal line. He added two more one-yard touchdown scores throughout the rest of the game. He added 106 yards on 26 carries to help push the Packers to the big win.

It was the first time he had three rushing touchdowns in a game since he was with the Las Vegas Raiders. In October 2022, he scored three times against the Houston Texans.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love was 13-of-23 with 163 passing yards. He had two touchdown passes in the win.

He found Tucker Kraft in the first quarter to get on the board. The two teamed up for an 11-yard touchdown. He threw his second touchdown pass of the day to Malik Heath with 4:14 left in the game. It was more than enough to get the Packers the win.

Green Bay finished with 325 total yards and had 22 first downs on 11 drives.

San Francisco was bitten by the injury bug.

The 49ers were missing Brock Purdy, Trent Williams and Nick Bosa. Purdy was dealing with a shoulder injury, Williams suffered an ankle injury and Bosa left last week’s game with a hip and oblique issue and didn’t play against the Packers.

Brandon Allen started for San Francisco. It was his first start since January 2022, when he was with the Cincinnati Bengals. It showed.

He was 17-of-29 with 199 passing yards, a touchdown pass to George Kittle and an interception. Kittle had six catches for 82 yards.

Christian McCaffrey failed to get going as he has yet to fully jet out of the gate since his return from his own injury struggles. He had 31 rushing yards on 11 carries. He also had three catches for 37 yards.

Green Bay improved to 8-3 on the season and San Francisco fell to 5-6.