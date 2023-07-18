Josh Jacobs on failed Raiders negotiations: ‘We never tried to reset the market’

The Las Vegas Raiders and Josh Jacobs failed to reach a contract extension as the deadline passed on Monday and the running back will be playing the 2023 season on the franchise tag should he sign it.

Jacobs was among the running backs who did not sign an extension with their respective teams joining New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley and Dallas Cowboys’ Tony Pollard.

The Raiders star had his best season yet in 2022, rushing for an NFL-leading 1,653 yards. He also had 12 touchdowns on his way to being a First-Team All-Pro selection for the first time in his career.

The former Alabama standout reacted to a few tweets about the ordeal, but one stood out.

“We never tried to reset the market,” Jacobs wrote and denied wanting $16 million annually.

He also retweeted messages of support from running backs Najee Harris, Christian McCaffrey, Austin Ekeler and Derrick Henry.

For Jacobs to play the 2023 season, he will have to sign the one-year franchise tender, which is worth around $10.1 million. He has been clear about his position to sit out training camp and possibly the season if a deal did not get done. Raiders veterans report to training camp on July 25.

He said at one point he would be a “hero turned villain” if forced to play under the tag. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Jacobs was looking for a deal possibly between $26 and $32 million in full guarantees.

Jacobs has played 60 games through four seasons with the Raiders. He has 4,740 rushing yards and 40 touchdowns on the ground in that span.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.