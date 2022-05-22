Josh Donaldson’s ‘Jackie’ remark explanation ‘was complete bulls–t,’ White Sox pitcher says

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chicago White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks didn’t appear to buy New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson’s reasoning for why he called shortstop Tim Anderson “Jackie” on Saturday.

Anderson said after the game Donaldson “was trying to call me Jackie Robinson. Like, ‘What’s up, Jackie?'” Chicago’s manager Tony La Russa said the comment was “racist.”

Donaldson explained he jokingly called Anderson “Jackie” in the past.

“My meaning of that is not any term trying to be racist by any fact of the matter,” Donaldson said. “Obviously, he deemed it disrespectful … and look, if he did, I apologize. That’s not what I was trying to do by any manner and that’s what happened.”

Ahead of the series finale on Sunday night, Hendriks said Donaldson’s explanation was “bulls—t.”

“Usually you have inside jokes with people you get along with, not people that don’t get along at all,” Hendriks said, via the Chicago Tribune. “So that statement right there was complete bulls–t.”

Hendriks added: “My feelings toward the individual in question are pretty well-documented in the fact that we don’t get along. The fact I have now spoken to four separate clubhouses he’s been in and as a whole, none of them get along. So trying to whip out that narrative is complete and utter bulls—t.”

The White Sox closer said Donaldson trying to say he and Anderson had an inside joke was “horse s—.”

Anderson said Saturday Donaldson made a “Jackie” reference in an early inning before the pair started jawing in the third. Things appeared to escalate in the fifth when White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal confronted Donaldson as Donaldson approached the plate.

“Believe me, you don’t want me to tell you guys what I told him,” Grandal told reporters.

Anderson later shouted at Donaldson, prompting some of his White Sox teammates to hold him back.

“This game went through a period in time where a lot of those comments were meant, and I think we’re way past that,” Grandal added. “And it’s just unacceptable. I just thought it was a low blow, and I want to make sure I’ve got my team’s back. There’s no way that you’re allowed to say something like that.”‘

Major League Baseball is investigating the incident.

Fox News’ David Aaro and the Associated Press contributed to this report.