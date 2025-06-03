Josh Allen ties the knot with Hailee Steinfeld after another strong NFL season

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Josh Allen finally has a ring.

No, it may not be a Super Bowl ring that Buffalo Bills fans might prefer him to have, but the reigning MVP has a more important one after tying the knot with Hailee Steinfeld on Saturday.

It was a quick engagement for the couple – Allen proposed to Steinfeld back in November.

Allen went with the classic-black tuxedo, while Steinfeld rocked a strapless dress with arm-length gloves in their Montecito, California, celebration.

Allen’s teammate, Dion Dawkins, said earlier last year the quarterback was “in love” with the “Starving” singer. The two have been dating since May 2023.

Comedian Larry David was also in attendance for the wedding but it was unclear why he was there. David is a noted New York Jets fan and it’s likely he and Allen have had interactions in the past.

Allen’s Bills fell short in the AFC title game once again, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs for the fourth time in the last five years.

He led the NFL with a 77.3 QBR, leading his squad to yet another division title. The doubters were out after Buffalo traded Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans in the offseason, but the Bills were the first team to clinch a division in the league this past season.

Allen started in all 17 games in the 2024 season – he played one snap in the season finale to keep his consecutive-starts streak alive. He threw for 3,731 yards and 28 touchdowns while rushing for another dozen.

He has finished inside the top-5 of MVP voting in four of the last five years.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.