Josh Allen scores 2 touchdowns, Bills force 3 turnovers in divisional round win over Ravens

NFL fans usually use the phrase “frozen tundra” to describe the conditions at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. But on Sunday night, it could have been used to describe the field at Highmark Stadium for the playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens.

Temperatures in Orchard Park, New York, fell to around 16 degrees as light snow fell onto the field. It made the ball slippery and tougher to catch as well as made the tackles hurt just a little bit more.

The Bills held the lead in the fourth quarter with two Tyler Bass field goals and won the game, 27-25.

It was the Ravens who felt the brunt of the conditions late in the game.

Lamar Jackson found tight end Mark Andrews for a 16-yard completion with 8:50 left in the game. But Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard punched the ball out of Andrews’ hands and Buffalo recovered the fumble. It was one of three turnovers Baltimore committed.

It was far from over.

Jackson and the Ravens could still tie the game up. He led the team on an eight-play, 88-yard drive that ended with a 24-yard touchdown pass to Isiah Likely. The Ravens were down two points.

Baltimore got set for the 2-point conversion attempt. Jackson broke out to his right and had Andrews open. The ball went into the veteran tight end’s hands, but he could not come up with the catch. The Bills breathed a sigh of relief and closed the game out.

Josh Allen finished with two rushing touchdowns in the game. He was 16-of-22 passing with 127 yards.

For the Ravens, their magical season came to an end.

Jackson was 18-of-25 with 254 passing yards, two touchdown passes and an interception. The Bills’ defense held Derrick Henry to 84 rushing yards. It was the fewest yards he had since Dec. 15 against the New York Giants.

The Bills next meet the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship with a trip to Super Bowl LIX on the line. Buffalo beat Kansas City on Nov. 17, 30-21.

Buffalo hasn’t made a Super Bowl since the 1993 season. They have never won a Super Bowl. It will be their first conference championship game since the 2020 season. They lost to the Chiefs in that game.