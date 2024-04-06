Josh Allen reportedly barked at Stefon Diggs after Week 1 loss: ‘It’s one f—ing game’

The Buffalo Bills gave the NFL offseason its latest surprise, trading All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans for draft compensation.

But while Bills fan may not want to see Diggs in another uniform, there were rumors that he was on the trade block, and it’s not because of his contract situation. Talks of tension in the locker room, specifically with quarterback Josh Allen, have been made during his tenure.

That argument was furthered by The Athletic’s Tim Graham during his “Tim Graham and Friends” podcast, where he recalled a situation that occurred between Diggs and Allen after the Bills’ Week 1 overtime loss to the New York Jets.

Graham said Allen sat in his locker at MetLife Stadium disappointed with the outcome of a game in which he threw three interceptions, but his teammates kept going up to him to show support.

“Josh Allen was sitting there in full uniform with [backup quarterback] Kyle Allen, trying to console him, and a stream of players coming up, patting him on the back, dapping him up,” Graham said. “… They were trying to pick the guy up, he had a towel draped over his head and he just sat there.”

Then, Diggs approached Allen in his locker, and though Graham admitted not knowing what the receiver said, the quarterback didn’t respond well.

“It’s one f—ing game,” Allen said, via Graham, before motioning Diggs to move along.

“Maybe Stefon Diggs was saying something nice to him, but he didn’t snap at anybody else,” Graham added. “A stream of players were coming off, popping him on the shoulder pads, or back-patting him on the back, whatever. Dapping him up, ‘We’ll get ‘em next week.’ Whatever Stefon Diggs said to him, Josh Allen wasn’t having it.”

Graham wrote a story post-game, and said, “I wish I would’ve put that in my story at the time.”

Diggs started off the season red hot, though, despite that reported altercation. In his first nine games, he had over 800 yards on 70 receptions with seven touchdowns. However, the Bills were only 5-4.

Then, Diggs’ production started to plummet. The remaining eight games saw him catch just 37 balls on 63 targets for 349 yards and one touchdown.

“Whatever’s going on there, the dynamic wasn’t working,” Graham said. “The Bills were winning by the way, while Stefon Diggs’ production plummeted.”

The Bills went 7-3 to end the season, which includes their wild-card round win over the Pittsburgh Steelers and loss to the eventual Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs.

When the season ended for the Bills, Diggs told reporters that he would take his future “day by day,” creating uncertainty for fans this offseason. Their potential qualms came true as GM Brandon Beane dealt Diggs to the Texans in exchange for a 2025 second-round pick.

“The last couple days, the value seemed to make sense and the timing made sense for them and for us. And we worked on the deal and got it finalized today,” Beane said, per the Bills’ official website.

