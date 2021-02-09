Jose Canseco fires back at claims he took 'dive' in Barstool Sports fight

Former MLB slugger Jose Canseco fired back at Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy on Monday, days after he was accused of taking a “dive” during his fight at the company’s Rough N’ Rowdy PPV.

Canseco lost in a 12-second fight to Barstool personality Will Cotter, also known as Billy Football. Canseco claimed he was coming into the fight hobbling, saying he tore his shoulder months before the event occurred. He called Portnoy a “liar” in response to the allegation.

“Get my name out of your filthy New England chowder filled mouth [Portnoy] You’re a liar & a greasy salesmen,” the former MLB star wrote.

He added: “You and your Barstool minions need to put down the marijuana and focus on your failing business #CrumblingEmpire.”

Portnoy responded in one word: “Weird.”

After the fight on Friday, Portnoy accused Canseco of taking a “dive.”

“Jose 100% took a dive,” he tweeted. “We paid half up front and he got double if he won. We thought that would ensure he’d fight. We were wrong.”

Portnoy on Saturday broke down the earnings Canseco received from appearing in the fight.

“So here is how @JoseCanseco got paid last night. 50k guarantee. He got 50k more if he won. He also had a rev share if we broke our record for PPV buys. We shattered it. Get ready to puke. Jose made over 1 million dollars for 5 seconds last night. I don’t feel bad for him anymore,” Portnoy tweeted.

Canseco tried to hype the fight Friday morning, tweeting “I’m fighting tonight for everyone who’s tired of Barstool Sports being on the internet.”

Canseco has been between the ropes previously. He was knocked out by former NFL player Vai Sikahema in the first round of their fight in 2008. He fought actor Danny Bonaduce to a draw in 2009. In the same year, he tapped out to kickboxer Hong-man Choi but did pick up a win against Todd Poulton in a celebrity boxing match.