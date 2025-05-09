Josaia Raisuqe, rugby star who won silver at Paris Olympics with Fiji, dead after accident involving train

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Josaia Raisuqe, a rugby star who medaled for Fiji at the Paris Olympics, died after a train reportedly struck his vehicle as he drove to training.

Raisuqe’s rugby club, Castres, confirmed his death Thursday. He was 30 years old.

“Castres Olympique is in mourning,” the club said in a statement on its website. “It is with heavy hearts that we learned of the death this morning of our player Josaia Raisuqe in a road accident.

“The entire CO family is devastated by this terrible news. Josh had been a member of the club since 2021. He was a wonderful teammate, much loved by everyone, including the Castres supporters who had embraced him. We extend our sincere condolences and thoughts to his family and loved ones.”

The death of Raisuqe shocked Castres supporters, who paid tribute to him just hours after his death. They were reportedly in the presence of his wife, as hundreds gathered in front of Pierre-Fabre Stadium, Castres’ home, to mourn Raisuqe.

Raisuqe was part of Fiji’s rugby sevens team in Paris, which finished in second place at the Olympics to earn a silver medal. He was credited with a try against the United States during pool play, and he started for Fiji against France in the gold medal match.

Raisuqe had been playing professionally in France since 2015, joining Top 14 champion Stade Francais that year. Raisuqe also played for Nevers, a second-division squad.

He became so excited after a win in 2021 he lifted the referee over his head when the final whistle blew, and he was issued a red card for the incident.

Raisuqe became a flanker for Castres in 2022, when the team made the Top 14 final.

“He was a radiant boy on and off the field, a pillar of the Fijian community we have at the club and to which we are very attached,” Castres chairman Pierre-Yves Revol said in a statement.

“It is also difficult at this time not to mention the faith of all these (Fijian) players and of Josaia. My thoughts are with his fiancée and his entire family.”

Raisuqe last played on the wing for Castres less than two weeks ago.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

