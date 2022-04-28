NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jorge Masvidal was ordered Thursday to stay at least 25 feet away from fellow UFC star Colby Covington following an altercation last month outside a restaurant in Miami Beach, Florida.

Masvidal is accused of attacking Covington with a deadly weapon — his hands or fists – causing Covington to suffer great bodily harm, specifically a “brain injury,” according to new court documents obtained by ESPN.

On Thursday, Masvidal pleaded not guilty to felony charges of aggravated battery and criminal mischief, and he remains out of custody on conditional release.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Masvidal made bail on March 24 following his arrest the previous day.

The criminal mischief charge stems from the more than $1,000 damage Masvidal is accusing of causing to Covington’s watch, the outlet reported.

The incident occurred on March 21, when Masvidal allegedly punched a man twice in the face around 10:50 p.m. as he was leaving the Miami Beach restaurant Papi Steak, according to a Miami Beach police report obtained by Fox News Digital.

An unnamed victim, who fractured a tooth, invoked his or her right under Marsy’s Law to protect their information, Miami Beach Police Public Information Officer Ernesto Rodriguez told Fox News.

While the identity of the victim wasn’t revealed by authorities in the initial police report, Covington’s name has since appeared in the new court documents as the victim of the alleged attack.

UFC STAR JORGE MASVIDAL SUSPECTED OF FELONY BATTERY FOLLOWING ALTERCATION OUTSIDE FLORIDA RESTAURANT

Masvidal also tagged Covington, in a Twitter video the evening after the alleged attack saying, “I’m from Dade County. You talk this s—, you gotta back it up. That’s how my city rolls, man.”

Video obtained by TMZ showed a large police presence outside Papi Steak moments after the alleged incident. In the video, Covington was reportedly heard saying, “He’s over here swinging, trying to come at me, and I ran … how would he know I’m here?”

Police said the unidentified victim exited Papi Steak and was walking northbound when Masvidal ran up from his left and sucker-punched him with a closed fist twice in the face. At least one of the punches was to his mouth and the other was to his left eye, the police report stated.

“You shouldn’t have been talking about our kids,” the unidentified person claimed Masvidal said.

The victim fractured his front left tooth and suffered an abrasion to his left wrist, police said. The person said he was able to identify Masvidal by the sound of his voice, and because his long curly hair was sticking out of the hoodie, the police report stated.

The incident occurred about two weeks after Covington came away with a unanimous decision over Masvidal at UFC 272 in Las Vegas.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Masvidal’s next court date is set for May 12.