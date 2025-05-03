Jordon Hudson ‘forced her way’ into Super Bowl commercial: report

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bill Belichick’s girlfriend continues to run the show.

Jordon Hudson, the 24-year-old girlfriend of the 73-year-old football coach, has stirred controversy after interrupting a CBS interview.

On CBS, Belichick sat down with Tony Dokoupil for a “CBS News Sunday Morning” interview to talk about his new book.

Belichick described Hudson as his “creative muse.” However, the interview seemed to go awry when Dokoupil asked about how he and Hudson met.

“We’re not talking about this,” Hudson said as she sat off to the side.

It was not the only time Hudson interjected during the questioning, Pro Football Talk reported.

And, according to Page Six, Hudson “forced her way into” a Dunkin’ Super Bowl commercial she starred in alongside Belichick and Ben and Casey Affleck.

“She forced her way in … but Bill saw it as a way for her to get paid. People said they’ve never seen anything like it,” a source told Page Six.

Hudson did not speak in the commercial but had a key visual presence.

This report comes after another report saying Hudson played a role in HBO’s “Hard Knocks” no longer featuring North Carolina’s football team after Belichick became the head coach this offseason.

Before HBO’s deal with UNC fell through, Hudson reportedly “demanded” to be an executive producer on the program that would follow Belichick behind the scenes during his first offseason as a college head coach.

Hudson also allegedly asked NFL Films, which has worked alongside HBO for years with the series, for “dailies of the proposed show,” while saying executives needed to “treat her with respect or they wouldn’t get to use the coach’s ‘IP.’”

Hudson has also reportedly been included in emails with UNC staff after a request from Belichick.

Their relationship has been more in the spotlight recently due to Belichick’s arrival on social media. And they attended several events together, including the NFL Honors in February. Hudson also attended UNC’s spring game.

