Jordan Spieth’s disastrous quadruple bogey leads to his worst round at Masters

Augusta National has not been too kind to Jordan Spieth since he won the green jacket in 2015.

Spieth, then just 21 years old, dominated the field that year, even setting the record for the lowest score under par at a point.

But the following year, just as he was about to coast to a second-straight win, he found the water on 12 twice, and he was unable to come back. Mere minutes after that disaster, he had to place the green jacket on Danny Willet.

Since then, he’s had up-and-down results, either finishing inside the top-four or outside the top-20 in each of the last six Masters tournaments.

The latter result seems likely after a disaster on the par-five 15th hole on Friday morning.

The first round on Thursday was delayed due to inclement weather, causing darkness to suspend it later in the day, so Spieth had to finish up his round on Friday. His early start wasn’t a good one, as he recorded a quadruple bogey nine to go from two-over to six-over.

His third shot flew over the green, and then his chip rolled all the way off the green and into the water. His sixth shot, again, flew over the green, but his second chip was able to stay on the green. He then two-putted for the nine.

Spieth also bogeyed 17, and he finished with a seven-over 79, his worst round ever at Augusta. His previous worst was a 76.

At 3 p.m. ET, the cut-line was +4, and Spieth was sitting at +9, so barring a miracle, Spieth will not be seeing the weekend.

Assuming he is cut, it will be his third missed-cut in his last four events. He also was disqualified from the Genesis Invitational after signing an incorrect scorecard.

It’s quite a stunning turn for Spieth this season, who had two top-six finishes in his first three events.

