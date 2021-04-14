Jordan Poyer's wife slams COVID vaccine mandate at Bills games: 'Very disturbed'

The wife of Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer is fired up over a new local policy that will only allow vaccinated fans to attend games at Highmark Stadium next season.

Erie County, New York, Executive Mark Poloncarz announced Tuesday that plans to have a full house at both Bills and Sabres games next season will only happen if fans get vaccinated.

“You want to go to a Bills game later this year? Get vaccinated with your first dose of the Moderna vaccine today. You get your second dose of the Moderna vaccine in four weeks. Two weeks later, you’ll be able to fill out the pass, and in the fall, you’ll be cheering on Josh Allen at the stadium,” he said, via BuffaloNews.com.

The new policy did not sit well with star safety Jordan Poyer’s wife, Rachel Bush, who launched a tirade on social media, slamming it as “unconstitutional.”

“I am alarmed by the amount of Americans that think it’s perfectly okay for the government to force an experimental vaccine on citizens. Very disturbed,” she said one tweet.

“Here is the thing. If you can not function in society normally without getting an experimental vaccine…then there is no option, which means it’s forced. It’s their way or the highway and that is the exact opposite of freedom and a choice. We will continue to fight this.”

Bush shared a petition on Twitter to change the mandate policy.

“All these ‘mandates’ are unconstitutional. Every case has been won as of late. New Yorkers if you cared and have been paying attention you would know this. You would know that once the Bills legally challenge this unconstitutional mandate- once again, we will win.”

Bush isn’t alone with her stance on the mandate but according to Poloncarz, that’s just too bad.

“Some people are like, ‘Well that’s unfair,’ but there’s no God-given right to attend a football game.”