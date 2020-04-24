Jordan Love expected to sign 4-year contract with Packers worth more than $12M: report

Former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love is expected to sign a four-year, $12.3 million contract with the Green Bay Packers after he was selected No. 26 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft Thursday night.

The front-loaded contract means that Love will earn $8.34 million paid out of the next two seasons, according to Spotrac.

The Packers’ pick was the most shocking selection in the first round as veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers still has two years remaining on his contract.

“I haven’t connected with Aaron yet. He’s obviously been through this, he’s a pro. This is something that’s a long-term decision,” Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters immediately following the draft, WISN-TV reported.

Rodgers had shared his opinion leading up to the draft that the Packers needed to use their first pick to draft a wide receiver.

While the Love pick has Green Bay fans uncertain about Rodgers’ future, it seems likely that the rookie will take a backseat in his first season.

Love totaled 3,402 yards for 20 touchdowns this past season but threw a Football Bowl Subdivision high of 17 interceptions, more than his first two seasons with the Aggies combined.

“I already know I’ll be able to learn a lot from Aaron Rodgers,” Love told ESPN Thursday. “He’s one of the greats of the game. He knows what he’s doing, knows a lot, has a lot of knowledge and I’ll be able to sit behind him, pick his brain, grow as a player and develop my game.”

