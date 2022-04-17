Jordan Ellis lifts Breakers to first USFL win over Stars

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New Orleans Breakers started off on the right foot with their first United States Football League victory over the Philadelphia Stars on Sunday night 23-17.

A 2-yard rushing touchdown from Jordan Ellis put the Breakers up six points early in the fourth quarter and New Orleans wouldn’t allow Philadelphia to get on the board to tie or win the game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ellis finished with 89 yards on the ground on 18 carries and the score. Ellis’ teammate T.J. Logan also scored a touchdown on the ground, which came in the third quarter. Logan had 56 rushing yards in the game.

New Orleans got started with huge defensive plays. Linebacker Vontae Diggs had an interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter and in the second quarter the Breakers’ special teams blocked a punt for a safety. The Breakers were up 9-0 quickly.

The Stars would respond with a Bryan Scott 10-yard touchdown pass to tight end Bug Howard. The Stars would put 10 points on the board in the third quarter with a Darnell Holland touchdown run to tie the game.

GAMBLERS HOLD OFF PANTHERS FOR FIRST USFL WIN, REGGIE NORTHRUP SCORES ON FUMBLE RECOVERY

It would be Ellis who had the final say in the score in the end.

Scott was 25-for-36 with 202 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception. Holland finished with 52 yards on the ground on nine carries. Chris Rowland had seen catches for 74 yards, leading Philadelphia. Howard had three catches for 14 yards.

Kyle Sloter had 150 passing yards in the win along with a pick. Sal Cannella led Breakers receivers with six catches for 58 yards.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Next week, the Stars will play the Pittsburgh Maulers on Saturday, April 23 at Noon ET. The Breakers will take on the Tampa Bay Bandits on Sunday, April 24 at 3 p.m. ET.