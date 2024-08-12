Jordan Chiles score inquiry was made in time and there’s video evidence to prove it, USA Gymnastics says

USA Gymnastics appeared to be fighting tooth and nail for Jordan Chiles to keep her bronze medal in the floor exercise at the Paris Olympics.

The American gymnastics federation said in a statement Sunday that new video evidence showed an inquiry was made within the necessary International Gymnastics Federation (FIG)’s deadline to the judges, which resulted in Chiles’ score change by 0.1 points.

Chiles moved from fifth place to third with the score change. Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu lost her spot on the podium. The Romanian Gymnastics Federation filed a complaint to the Center of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and the arbiter ruled the United States’ inquiry was four seconds late and Chiles’ score should revert back to 13.666.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said earlier Sunday that Chiles should return her medal.

“USA Gymnastics on Sunday formally submitted a letter and video evidence to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, conclusively establishing that Head Coach Cecile Landi’s request to file an inquiry was submitted 47 seconds after the publishing of the score, within 1-minute deadline required by FIG rule,” the organization said.

USA Gymnastics requested CAS reinstate Chiles’ bronze medal winning score of 13.766.

“The basis for the CAS ruling on Friday striking down the inquiry was that ‘The inquiry submitted on behalf of Ms. Jordan Chiles in the Final of the women’s floor exercise was raised after the conclusion of the one-minute deadline provided by article 8.5 of the 2024 FIG Technical Regulations and is determined to be without effect,’” the organization added.

“The time-stamped video evidence submitted by USA Gymnastics Sunday evening shows Landi first stated her request to file an inquiry at the inquiry table 47 seconds after the score is posted followed by a second statement 55 seconds after the score was originally posted.”

USA Gymnastics said the video footage wasn’t available before CAS’ ruling and wasn’t able to submit it.

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) said earlier Sunday it would appeal the CAS ruling.

“We firmly believe that Jordan rightfully earned the bronze medal, and there were critical errors in both the initial scoring by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) and the subsequent CAS appeal process that need to be addressed,” the USOPC said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

