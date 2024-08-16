Jordan Chiles breaks silence after Olympic bronze medal ruling: ‘This decision feels unjust’

Team USA gymnastics star Jordan Chiles has broken her silence after learning she may have to give up the bronze medal she was awarded after finishing third in the floor exercise at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Major controversy has swirled about whether Chiles’ score of 13.766 should be upheld, and the 23-year-old is speaking out about it now.

Chiles posted a lengthy statement on social media, first thanking everyone who has been on her side since the Olympics concluded, especially with the status of her bronze medal being in limbo.

Chiles then addressed what everyone has been talking about since news broke that the International Olympic Committee has asked her to return her bronze medal after an arbitration court said her coach was too late to fix her score.

“While celebrating my Olympic accomplishments, I heard the devastating news that my bronze medal had been stripped away,” Chiles wrote. “I had confidence in the appeal brought by (USA Gymnastics), who gave conclusive evidence that my score followed all the rules. This appeal was unsuccessful.”

The Court of Arbitration for Sport, or CAS, ruled that Chiles’ coach was four seconds late to request a review of her score during the floor exercise final. However, the inquiry was accepted, and a further review found Chiles was underscored, and she ended up winning bronze.

But the CAS said Chiles’ original score should stand, and the IOC requested she return the medal so Romanian gymnast Ana Bărbosu can be awarded third place. USA gymnastics is fighting that ruling.

“I have no words,” Chiles said. “This decision feels unjust and comes as a significant blow, not just to me, but to everyone who has championed my journey. To add to the heartbreak, the unprompted racially driven attacks on social media are wrong and extremely hurtful. I’ve poured my heart and soul into this sport and I am so proud to represent my culture and my country.”

USA Gymnastics had noted its continued efforts to fight for Chiles, and it also mentioned having video proof that Chiles’ coach submitted the inquiry within the 47-second time frame that is allowed. However, the court noted in a statement that rules do not allow for a reconsideration of its rulings despite new evidence.

There was also word that USA officials were given late notice of the arbitration proceedings, saying the CAS notified the wrong people via email. The U.S. Olympic Committee claims it was given less than 24 hours to prepare for the CAS hearing because of the email error.

Chiles is hoping an ending with her retaining the bronze medal closes this case, and she said she will do everything in her power to “ensure that justice is done.”

“I will never waver from my values of competing with integrity, striving for excellence, upholding the values of sportsmanship and the rules that dictate fairness,” she explained. “I have taken pride in cheering on everyone regardless of team or country. Finding joy again has been a culture shift and I love seeing others embrace it. I feel like I have given everyone permission to be authentic to who they are.

“I am now confronted with one of the most challenging moments of my career. Believe me when I say I have had many. I will approach this challenge as I have others – and will make every effort to ensure that justice is done. I believe that at the end of this journey, the people in control will do the right thing.”

