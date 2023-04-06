Jonas Brothers do play-by-play of Yankees game, mistakenly call bullpen a ‘ball pit’

The Jonas Brothers announced they will be having a concert at Yankee Stadium in August, but their VIP treatment in the Bronx got started early.

Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas were special guests for the Yankees’ matchup on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, They were on the field for batting practice and got to chill with defending AL MVP Aaron Judge and top prospect Anthony Volpe.

During the game, they hopped into both the WFAN and YES Network booths, the latter of which team broadcaster Michael Kay allowed Nick to do the play-by-play honors.

Nick was not bad for a first-timer, and he even got to call a base hit by Volpe, but his brothers may want to brush up on their terminology.

When discussing the layout of the concert inside the stadium, one of them said the stage would be set up “right down by the ball pit.“

The other brothers were flabbergasted, and let him know that it is actually called a bullpen, but they did go along with the mistake.

“You guys didn’t get that note? No, we’re going to fill up the ball pit – like a McDonald’s ball pit.”

“I think I like that better!” replied former Yankees pitcher and color commentator David Cone.

The YES Network had some fun with it, as well. When a pitcher was warming up later in the game, they had a graphic saying he was warming up “in the ball pit.”

The Jo Bros were not good luck, as the Yanks fell 4-1, but they got back in the win column on Wednesday over Philadelphia with a 4-2 victory.

New York is 4-2 on the season and will head out for their first road trip of the season on Friday, beginning in Baltimore.