Jon Rahm surprisingly leaves one-foot putt short

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The world’s No. 1 ranked player, Jon Rahm, has just hit the worst putt we’ll see all year at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

He left a one-foot putt short.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

One of us! Watch:

This is partially why we all love golf as much as we do. PGA players can prove how difficult the sport really is if you watch enough. Casual golfers likely think professionals make everything since it’s all spots networks show, but clips like this should give all of us a shot in the arm to book that afternoon tee time with the boys.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

So far, Rahm’s having himself a tough tournament with this putt that has him at +2, good for 83rd. Perhaps a hot dog at the turn to turn this bad boy around?