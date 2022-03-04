FOX Sports 

Jon Rahm surprisingly leaves one-foot putt short

The world’s No. 1 ranked player, Jon Rahm, has just hit the worst putt we’ll see all year at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

He left a one-foot putt short.

Jon Rahm, of Spain, hits a shot from the 16th fairway during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.
One of us! Watch:

Jon Rahm of Spain hits his tee shot on the eighth hole of the North Course during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Thursday Jan. 27, 2022, in San Diego.
This is partially why we all love golf as much as we do. PGA players can prove how difficult the sport really is if you watch enough. Casual golfers likely think professionals make everything since it’s all spots networks show, but clips like this should give all of us a shot in the arm to book that afternoon tee time with the boys.

Jon Rahm, of Spain, plays his shot from the 11th tee during the third round of the Tournament of Champions golf event, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii.
So far, Rahm’s having himself a tough tournament with this putt that has him at +2, good for 83rd. Perhaps a hot dog at the turn to turn this bad boy around?