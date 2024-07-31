Jon Rahm pushes for countries to have the option to ‘choose who they want to play’ at Olympic golf tournament

If it were up to two-time major champion Jon Rahm the selection process for golfers participating in the Olympics would be drastically different.

In the days leading up to the opening round of the men’s tournament at the Paris Olympics, the Spanish pro golfer proposed a different format. Rahm suggested that each country should be allowed to select their own golfers for the Summer Games.

Currently, golfers are chosen based on where they land in the world golf rankings. “There needs to be some guidelines,” Rahm told reporters. “but, like, Team USA Basketball (is) free to choose whoever they want.”

The Olympic qualifying process came into focus earlier in the year when some players who competed on the LIV Golf circuit were not considered for the Summer Games. LIV’s tournaments are not recognized by the world rankings.

Seven LIV players, including Rahm, did ultimately make the trip to France for this year’s Olympics. But, others like Bryson DeChambeau, who won the U.S. Open in June, and fellow American Brooks Koepka were not selected.

“I think you need to let each country choose who they want to play,” Rahm added.

Golf was added to Olympic competition ahead of the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

More than a century passed without golfers participating in the Games before it rejoined the Summer Games more than eight years ago.

Olympic golf currently plays under the traditional 72-hole format, but Rahm also would not mind seeing the addition of “some team aspect.”

“That would be extremely nice to share the stage with another player,” Rahm said, “to do something different, to maybe what we do every other day.”

