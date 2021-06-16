Jon Rahm expresses some regret for delay in getting full COVID vaccine

Jon Rahm is set to participate at the U.S. Open weeks after he was pulled from the Memorial when he tested positive for COVID while in the lead.

Rahm will be back on the course at Torrey Pines in San Diego, California, and on Tuesday expressed some regret about not getting the coronavirus vaccine sooner.

“I guess I wish I would have done it earlier, but thinking on scheduling purposes and having the PGA and defending Memorial, I was just – to be honest, it wasn’t in my mind,” he said. “I’m not going to lie, I was trying to just get ready for a golf tournament,” he said, via Yahoo Sports.

“If I had done it in a few days earlier, probably we wouldn’t be having these conversations right now. It is what it is. We move on.”

Rahm also expressed some regret over the backlash the PGA Tour received for pulling him off the course.

“To all the people criticizing the PGA Tour, they shouldn’t. We are in a pandemic and even though this virus has very different forms of attacking people, you never know what reaction you’re going to get. So PGA Tour did what they had to do. The CDC rules (are there) for a reason,” he said.

Rahm reportedly wasn’t fully vaccinated when he was removed from the course.

The Spaniard is one of the top golfers on the tour. His best finish in the U.S. Open came in 2019 when he finished tied for third place. Rahm finished tied for 23rd in last year’s major.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.