Jon Rahm: 5 things to know about the golfer

Jon Rahm is a golfer on the PGA Tour and really made his presence felt in some of the major tournaments during the 2019 season.

Rahm, who is originally from Spain, attended Arizona State University and helped the Sun Devils win the Pac-12 Championships and the NCAA Albuquerque Regional. He finished his collegiate career as the No. 1 amateur golfer in the world, according to World Amateur Golf Ranking.

Rahm, 25, turned pro in 2016 and his career launched from there.

Here are some other things to know about Rahm.

1) WHAT’S IN THE NAME?

Rahm was born in Spain in 1994. The Rahm name comes from a Swiss ancestor who moved to Spain in the 1800s, according to Marca. The Rahms have reportedly lived in Basque, Spain, for nearly 200 years.

2) ARIZONA STATE CAREER

Rahm thrived at Arizona State. Aside from his accomplishments, Rahm won 11 college tournaments. His mark is only second behind Phil Mickelson’s 16 collegiate victories for the school. His 21-under par at the 2014 Arizona State Thunderbird Invitation broke the school’s record for a 54-hole final score.

3) GROWING TROPHY CASE

Rahm already has impressive accolades. In 2019, he was named the European Tour Golfer of the Year and was the 2019 Race to Dubai Champion. Additionally, he was the 2017 Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year and became the first to win the Ben Hogan Award twice — in 2015 and 2016.

4) TOURNAMENT WINS

Rahm has 10 professional victories, including three on the PGA Tour. On the PGA Tour, he’s won the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open, 2018 CareerBuilder Challenge and the 2019 Zurich Classic of New Orleans with partner Ryan Palmer.

5) IN THE MAJORS

Rahm has yet to win a major tournament. His best finish in the Masters was fourth, in the PGA Championship was tied for fourth, in the U.S. Open it was tied for third and at The Open Championship was tied for 11th.