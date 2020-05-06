Jon Lester open to possible Red Sox reunion should he hit free agency

Jon Lester spent more than eight seasons with the Boston Red Sox and won two World Series with the team early in his career.

The possibility of finishing there has crossed his mind.

Lester, who currently pitches for the Chicago Cubs, talked about his contract in an interview with WEEI Radio on Tuesday. He has a 2021 option that includes a $10 million buyout and it vests if he pitches 200 innings in 2020.

He acknowledged it’s a unique situation. When asked about possibly returning to the Red Sox, he wouldn’t rule it out completely.

“Obviously, everything is open. I’m open-minded to anything,” Lester said. “Absolutely it would be cool to go back and finish my career where it all started. But, I’ve got a little time before I really have to sit down and weigh that decision, even if it’s something where they want me back. Hopefully, I’m still a good enough caliber pitcher that the want of my services will still be out there for people. We’ll see.”

The 36-year-old should be in the middle of his 15th season in the majors, but the coronavirus pandemic has pushed back all sports.

Last season, Lester recorded a 4.46 ERA in 31 starts. He allowed a National League-high 205 hits and recorded 165 strikeouts.