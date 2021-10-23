Jon Gruden’s shocking emails may highlight ‘biggest fear’ about NFL’s culture, rep says

One of the House Democrats who announced an investigation into the NFL‘s handling of allegations of workplace misconduct involving the Washington Football Team said Friday he’s eager to learn how the probe was conducted and why so little was revealed.

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., co-signed a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell earlier in the week seeking information on the NFL’s investigation. He told ESPN that the vulgar emails between Jon Gruden and former Washington executive Bruce Allen may be the “tip of the iceberg.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“The way they handle issues of race and gender, and the way they treat their employees really influences the way society handles those very issues,” Krishnamoorthi told the outlet. “We’re very much interested in learning more about exactly why the NFL did what they did and the way they did it.”

Krishnamoorthi fears that the shocking way Gruden communicated in his emails with Allen and other high-profile businessmen may be commonplace in the NFL.

“The biggest fear is that what Jon Gruden appears to engage in is much more common than what we otherwise thought. That’s what a lot of people are concerned about,” the congressman said.

In emails reported by several outlets, Gruden made homophobic, racist and other vulgar remarks in conversations with Allen while Gruden was an employee of ESPN. Gruden resigned as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders amid the controversy.

HOUSE OVERSIGHT DEMS HIT NFL OVER ‘LACK OF TRANSPARENCY’ IN WASHINGTON HANDLING, LAUNCH PROBE

Krishnamoorthi and Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, D-N.Y., expressed “serious concerns” about alleged “widespread abusive workplace conduct” within the Washington team organization in a letter to Goodell.

The congressional leaders announced an investigation into the NFL’s handling of the matter and requested documents and information regarding the league’s probe into allegations of a toxic workplace environment.

“The NFL has one of the most prominent platforms in America, and its decisions can have national implications,” they said in the letter. “The NFL’s lack of transparency about the problems it recently uncovered raises questions about the seriousness with which it has addressed bigotry, racism, sexism and homophobia — setting troubling precedent for other workplaces.

“The committee is seeking to fully understand this workplace conduct and the league’s response, which will help inform legislative efforts to address toxic work environments and workplace investigation processes; strengthen protections for women in the workplace and address the use of non-disclosure agreements to prevent the disclosure of unlawful employment practices, including sexual harassment. We hope and trust that the NFL shares the committee’s goal of protecting American workers from harassment and discrimination.”

The committee members also scrutinized the alleged “cozy” relationship between top NFL lawyer Jeff Pash and Allen. Those emails were revealed separately by The New York Times.

In the letter to Goodell, Maloney and Krishnamoorthi expressed concerns about the numerous accusations made by former Washington cheerleaders to the Washington Post over the last few years and how the investigation yielded only a $10 million fine against team owner Daniel Snyder.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We have received the Chairwoman’s letter and share her concern that all workplaces should be free from any form of harassment and discrimination. We look forward to speaking to her office soon,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement to Fox News.