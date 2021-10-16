Jon Gruden’s Colin Kaepernick criticism revealed in email leak: ‘They should cut this f—‘

Jon Gruden and former Washington Football Team president Bruce Allen discussed a wide range of topics between 2010 and 2018, according to multiple reports earlier this week.

Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid‘s names were both invoked. According to Yahoo Sports, Gruden and Allen specifically talked about the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback’s protest during the national anthem against police brutality and racial injustice on Aug. 28, 2016.

“They suspend people for taking amino acids they should cut this f–,” Gruden reportedly wrote.

When Allen said he expressed his “outrage” over the issue, the former ESPN commentator replied, “good for you.”

Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder used the emails later leaked to the media in June court filings in U.S. District Court in Arizona in a lawsuit against an India media outlet that erroneously linked Snyder to Jeffrey Epstein. Snyder reportedly sought to connect Allen to the false reports. Allen denied the allegations and the case was dismissed but the emails showed a cozy relationship with media members.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Gruden is listed as “Redacted ESPN Personality” in the filings but his emails match those he was linked to in the New York Times and Wall Street Journal. All of Gruden’s leaked emails came from when he was an ESPN employee and not a member of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Gruden also said Reid, who was one of Kaepernick’s first supporters in a kneeling protest, should be fired, the New York Times reported.

Both Kaepernick and Reid settled a collusion lawsuit with the NFL in 2019. Kaepernick has not played in the league since 2019. Reid, a Pro Bowler, played in 2019 but has not played since.

According to ESPN, Gruden said in 2018 breakfast at an owners meeting he was “surprised” Kaepernick wasn’t in camp with at least one team.

“I think there’s a lot of intrigue there. His performance on the field wasn’t very good, on tape. I think, Robert Griffin, a rookie of the year, [I’m] surprised he’s out there. Tim Tebow takes a team to the playoffs, there’s some surprise that he never came back. You know, Johnny Manziel, he’s out there,” he said.

“Back to Kaepernick, he got beat out by [Blaine] Gabbert to start the [2016] season. I think that says something. [But] I am surprised he’s not in camp with somebody. He probably will be soon.”