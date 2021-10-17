Jon Gruden social commentary sparks classic Bill Burr rant

Bill Burr went on another classic comedic rant on Thursday after he saw a comment about Jon Gruden and the fallout from his email controversy earlier in the week.

Burr on his “Monday Morning” podcast was upset with a tweet from a “White female” who labeled the Super Bowl-winning former NFL coach as “mediocre.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Which goes back to that bit I did a while back, how White women have divorced themselves of their own f—ing privilege. … If they were a White male they’d be running the planet,” Burr said, via Mediaite.

“To act like this guy is a mediocre coach is not the case. He’s one of the best coaches of his generation… Say what you want about the guy socially, but don’t come after his football record if you’re not a f—ing football person.”

Burr didn’t defend Gruden’s emails, but instead had an issue with so-called privileged White women.

‘SNL’ BLITZES NFL WITH JOKES ABOUT JON GRUDEN EMAIL CONTROVERSY

“I just cannot f—ing believe that White women have the f—ing nerve to sit there and go ‘classic mediocre f—ing White male.’ How many ladies’ nights did you go to where you didn’t have to pay a cover and somebody bought you a f—ing drink. The level of whining,” Burr said.

“Women of color I will listen to all f—-ng day long. But I always make sure that I remind those White ladies that you’re riding in the same chariot that I’m riding.”

Gruden stepped down as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after multiple reports showed he used racist remarks, homophobic comments and expressed misogynistic views in emails with former Washington Football Team president Bruce Allen while he was an ESPN commentator.

The emails were flagged as part of the NFL’s investigation into the Washington Football Team amid workplace misconduct allegations.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gruden coached Sunday after the first email came out, but he didn’t make it through Monday night.