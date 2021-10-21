Jon Gruden gave producer ‘cryptic’ response when asked about emails, NFL insider says

Jon Gruden, the disgraced former coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, reportedly indicated there was more than meets the eye when it came to his racist, homophobic and misogynistic emails that were exposed in various media outlets.

Longtime NFL journalist Andrea Kremer revealed in the latest episode of HBO’s “Real Sports Podcast” that a producer called Gruden and the former coach picked up.

“Maggie Burbank, who produced the story that we just did on Mark Davis, she actually called Gruden and he picked up the phone, much to I think her surprise,” Kremer said. “And he’s still in Las Vegas. … He says he’s letting the dust settle. He said, ‘People who know me know what I stand for for 58 years. I have a resume of 58 years.’ He said, ‘The truth will come out.’ It’s certainly cryptic.”

Gruden hasn’t spoken publicly since he stepped down from the Raiders job over two weeks ago.

“I have resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I’m sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone,” he said on Oct. 11.

Gruden in at least one email, according to the Times, called NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell an anti-gay slur and a “clueless anti-football p—y” and argued that Goodell shouldn’t have allegedly pressured then-St. Louis Rams coach Jeff Fisher to draft “queers,” in reference to former NFL defensive lineman Michael Sam, who was the first openly gay player to be selected in the draft.

The email appeared to show a complete disconnect from Gruden’s messaging when his own player Carl Nassib came out as gay before the start of the 2021 season and became the first active openly gay NFL player.

Other emails, obtained by The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, also showed disparaging remarks about female referees and other distasteful emails with former Washington Football Team president Bruce Allen.

Gruden said prior to the second release he was “not a racist.”