Jon Gruden emails: Derek Carr ‘sick’ over ex-coach’s controversy

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr addressed the media on Wednesday to talk about the email scandal that led to former head coach Jon Gruden’s resignation, and while he reminisced about his relationship with the coach, Carr came down hard on his comments.

Like many have said in the days following a bombshell report that exposed racist, sexist and homophoic comments made by Gruden while working as an analyst for ESPN, Carr said he was “caught by surprise” by the news.

“I mean I’m sick about it,” he said, via ESPN. “I have a lot of emotions — angry, sick, upset, mad, frustrated. All those things. Empathy. I don’t think there is a book on how to handle all this, or actually there is, but I don’t think that there is a way for a quarterback to stand up here and answer these types of questions is what I should say.”

Carr appeared to grapple with the things Gurden said and his relationship with him.

“You all know me, man. I don’t condone that kind of talk,” he said. “I don’t talk that way. My kids sure as heck will never talk that way and it’s hard because I love the man so much. Like I have family members that have done things, I’ve done things that I’m glad that I’m still loved. I think more than anything coach needs people to help him, to love him in whatever areas that we can.”

“Don’t get me wrong, I love the man, and you hate the sin,” Carr added, when asked about taking the practice field for the first time without Gruden. “Like for anybody, no one is perfect. If we just started opening up everybody’s private emails and texts, people will start sweating a little bit. Hopefully not too many, but maybe that’s what they should do for all coaches and GMs and owners from now on. You got to open up everything and see what happens. But you hate the action, you hate it. You’re not supposed to like it, but you love the person. And I love the person. I’ve grown to love him so much.”

Carr said there will be a time to process all the emotions that follow the fallout from Gurden’s email scandal but for now he must focus on football.

“I’m trying my best personally, honestly, just to make my mind focused on football as hard as it is, and I hope that makes sense and I’m trying to be respectful and answer it the best I can for you,” Carr said. “But personally, I have to keep my mind as focused as I can or else I’ll start drifting and start feeling some type of way.”