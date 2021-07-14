Johnny Manziel, Tony Romo to play in Texas State Open golf tourney

Once known as “Johnny Football,” former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel has turned his attention to another sport.

Golf.

Manziel and former Dallas Cowboys and CBS broadcaster Tony Romo are scheduled to take part in the 51st Higginbotham Texas State Open.

The tournament is scheduled for July 27-30 at The Cascades Golf & Country Club. Manziel and Romo will both be competing as amateurs and both have received sponsor’s exemptions.

Earlier this year, Manziel announced his intention to go from trying to make it playing football to focusing on golf.

He stated that he would be focusing on golf for the next 12 years.

“I am excited to play in the Higginbotham Texas State Open later this month,” said Manziel.

“I have been working hard on my game and I look forward to seeing how it stacks up against an incredibly strong field of professionals and amateurs.

“I grew up in Tyler and have played countless rounds at The Cascades Club. It’s a fantastic facility, always in great shape and it will be fun to play in front of family and friends. I’ll be ready!”

Romo has made three prior appearances but has thus far missed the cut at the Texas State Open.