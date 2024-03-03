Johnny Manziel says he is skipping Heisman ceremony ‘until Reggie Bush gets his trophy back’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Reggie Bush helped USC to two national championship game appearances, winning in 2004, and also the Heisman Trophy as a junior in 2005.

However, he was later forced to forfeit his award after an investigation found that he had violated NCAA policy by accepting money and gifts. Their title was also vacated.

Nearly 14 years since Bush voluntarily relinquished the trophy, he’s been fighting to get it back, and one fellow Heisman Trophy winner wants the Heisman Trophy Trust to make things right.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Johnny Manziel, who won the trophy as a freshman in 2012, has been critical of Bush not owning his trophy, but he has taken it a notch further.

“After careful thought and consideration I will be humbly removing myself from the Heisman trophy ceremony until @ReggieBush gets his trophy back,” Manziel posted on X. “Doesn’t sit right with my morals and values that he can’t be on that stage with us every year. Reggie IS the Heisman trophy. Do the RIGHT thing @NCAA the ball is in your court.”

Last year, Manziel wrote on social media that “there is nothing I want to see more than for Reggie to get his Heisman back.”

“I think what the NCAA did in that situation is complete bull—t. He is one of the best college football players in history and deserves to be on that stage with us every year,” he continued at the time.

FORMER MICHIGAN STANDOUT, CFL CHAMPION CRAIG ROH DEAD AT 33

In 2021, the Heisman Trust seemed to give hope to the idea that Bush could one day have his trophy returned. Shortly after the name, image, and likeness rules went into effect, Heisman Trust organizers said it would be more than happy to welcome back the USC star “should the NCAA reinstate Bush’s 2005 status.”

Bush released a statement in July 2021 demanding his records be reinstated, and his trophy given back.

“It is my strong belief that I won the Heisman trophy ‘solely’ due to my hard work and dedication on the football field and it is also my firm belief that my records should be reinstated,” he said in a statement.

Bush rushed for 3,169 yards and 25 touchdowns and completed 95 passes for 1,301 yards and 13 touchdowns in his three years at USC. He was named Pac-10 Offensive Player of the year in 2004 and 2005, among several other honors, and was the second overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bush racked up 1,740 yards and scored 16 touchdowns during his Heisman Trophy-winning season.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj and Chantz Martin contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.