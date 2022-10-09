Johnny Manziel rips Texas A&M’s play call in final seconds vs Alabama: ‘Joke of an ending for the Aggies’

Texas A&M’s play call with a few seconds left in their game against Alabama drew ire from Aggies fans and alumni, including Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Johnny Manziel.

Aggies quarterback Haynes King was looking for the end zone with 3 seconds left in the game and threw an incomplete pass to Evan Stewart well short of the goal line. The game ended with an Alabama 24-20 win and the Crimson Tide escaping a tight game for the second time this season.

Manziel, a former star quarterback at Texas A&M, ripped the last play in a series of tweets.

“One of the worst calls I’ve ever seen in my life. You have one play to beat the #1 team in the country and that’s what we run,” he wrote in one tweet.

“Every single practice you have a goal line period and practice these type of situations. That’s a joke of an ending for the Aggies.

“We didn’t think we could hang with Bama for an entire game…once you’re in that position to win in a single play… DROP SACK AND GO FOR THE KILL!”

Texas A&M had Alabama on the ropes the entire game. King had two touchdown passes – one to Moose Muhammad III and the other to Donovan Green. Stewart led the Aggies in receiving with eight catches for 106 yards.

Both teams were playing with backup quarterbacks after Alabama’s Bryce Young was hurt in last week’s game,

“We’re playing the backup quarterback, too,” Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. “Two good teams locked up and battled and went at it and we showed what we’re capable of.”

Jalen Milroe subbed for Young in the game. He was 12-for-19 with 111 passing yards and three touchdown passes – one to Jermaine Burton, one to Ja’Corey Brooks and the other to Cameron Latu.

Alabama stayed undefeated with a 6-0 record and Texas A&M dropped to 3-3.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.