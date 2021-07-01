Johnny Manziel offers tips for players to maximize NIL rules

Johnny Football knows a thing or two about making money off his likeness. With the NCAA‘s name, image, likeness policy now in effect, the former Heisman winner is offering free advice to existing athletes on how to capitalize. “Money” Manziel is all about that merch.

College athletes, especially those of the superstar variety can cash in by slapping their name on some t-shirts, hoodies, hats or jorts (for you guys out there who are into the latest fashion trends). Think of all that coin Tim Tebow could’ve made if he was hocking The Big Tebowski t-shirts down by the swamp. Tell me you’re not spending $30 bucks on a “I’m just here for the Bush” hoodie if you’re walking through a USC tailgate lot during the Reggie Bush era. How much better would those crisp winter mornings in Chapel Hill be if you had a Tyler Hansbrough Psycho T beanie to cover your dome?

In late May, while appearing on Barstool Sports’ “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast, Manziel said he was paid more than $30,000 to sign autographs.

After initially earning three grand in exchange for some signatures, Manziel was offered ten times more to sign autographs in a hotel room. Telling Bussin’ With The Boys: “So this guy is pretty much like, ‘All right, go to this room at the Fontainebleau. All the stuff will be in there laid out, and when you’re done, just send me a picture of all of it, I’ll give you the code to the safe and the money will be in there.'”

Now stop reading and head over to South Bend. Rumor has it, there’s a talented linebacker on the Notre Dame roster selling t-shirts to benefit his girlfriend, who was recently involved in a car accident.