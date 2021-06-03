Johnny Manziel admits he sold autographs for this whopping amount while at Texas A&M

It was rumored and denied but now one-time college football legend turned NFL bust Johnny Manziel is coming clean.

While starring at quarterback for Texas A&M, Manziel recalls a time when he only had $65 in his bank account. That’s when Manziel decided to make some money off his signature prior to the 2013 college football season.

Eight years ago, the NCAA launched an investigation because they felt Manziel was receiving payment for signing autographs, however, there was no evidence that he did such a thing at the time.

Manziel recently made an appearance on Barstool Sports podcast “ Bussin’ With The Boys “, and he admitted that he did indeed make extra money by signing some autographs.

The current quarterback of the Zappers of the new Fan Controlled Football League said that he was originally approached by a guy and he asked Manziel if he wanted to make $3,000.

“I may or may not have gone back to this guy’s condo [in South Beach] and signed probably 10,000 pieces,” Manziel recalled.

Manziel was signing autographs while at the man’s condo, and that’s when he was approached by someone else who said that he was “getting f–king ripped off.” Manziel received another man’s phone number, and that guy said that he’d be willing to pay him $30,000 for signing autographs.

“So, this guy’s pretty much, ‘All right, go to this room at the Fontainebleau. All this stuff will be in there laid out. When you’re done, just send me a picture of all of it. I’ll give you the code to the safe, the money will be in there,'” Manziel said.

Manziel admitted that he made a decent living while in college and he said that he had no regrets doing it. He delivered a message to the NCAA at the conclusion of his story.

“We went 9-4 the next year, so if the NCAA wants to take my f—ing 9-4 season away, and my Chick-Fil-A Bowl against Duke, f—ing b— me,” Manziel added. “I never took a dollar until after I won the Heisman, and I think my statute of limitations are up. So, you can b— me again.”

Manziel was selected by the Cleveland Browns with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. He ended up being released by the team in March of 2016. He later failed with two teams in the Canadian Football League. Manziel signed with the Memphis Express in 2019 during the Alliance of American Football’s inaugural season, which was cut short when the AAF suspended operations two weeks after the start of the season.