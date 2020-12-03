John Wall reflects on time with Wizards after trade to Rockets

Point guard John Wall was traded from the Washington Wizards to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Russell Westbrook on Wednesday. And even though he will get a fresh start with a new franchise, Wall reflected on his time with the team that drafted him with the No. 1 overall pick back in the 2010 NBA Draft.

“I appreciate you and will ALWAYS have love for DC,” Wall wrote in a statement. “I may not wear the jersey anymore but I will never forget what it meant to represent for y’all. This isn’t the way I thought I would say goodbye to this city, so I won’t…. I will say THANK YOU!”

Wall shared the thank you note to Wizards fans on Twitter.

“Where do I even begin? Ten years is a long time to think back on,” Wall wrote. “I came to DC as a skinny 19 year old with big dreams and goals. You embraced me and my family with open arms. You rocked with me from day 1 until now.

“From a young rookie to an All-Star, I did my best to make you proud,” Wall continued. “Through good times like that Game 6 versus Boston, through injuries & rehab, I always felt the love from you.”

Wall didn’t play at all last year because he was recovering from an Achilles tendon injury. He averaged 19.0 points, 9.2 assists, and 4.3 rebounds for the Wizards over nine seasons. Wall will join DeMarcus Cousins, who just recently signed with the Rockets, and he will try to convince superstar James Harden to stay, despite reportedly wanting out of Houston.