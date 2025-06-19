John Kruk reveals he threatened to kill MLB umpire near the end of the career

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Philadelphia Phillies legend John Kruk played a solid 10 years in MLB, earning three All-Star bids over that span.

But he didn’t have the best send-off with one of MLB’s longtime umpires.

Kruk revealed on Monday night during the Phillies TV broadcast that he once threatened to kill umpire Brian O’Nora during his second-to-last game in MLB.

“I just got a text message from Judson Burch,” Kurk said to his partner, Tom McCarthy. “Big Phillies fan. Big umpire savant. He said Brian O’Nora has been around so long, he threw you out of a game.”

Kruk, then, dipped into his memory bank and pulled out a wild story about himself on the Chicago White Sox with O’Nora.

“The game before I retired, I think I threatened to kill him,” Kruk said, via Awful Announcing.

O’Nora was only in his third year of umpiring when that incident with Kruk happened in 1995.

Kruk’s words to O’Nora came from a strike out call while facing Doug Jones in the top of the ninth inning.

At the time, Kruk was slumping at the plate, so his frustrations boiled over, and he took it out on O’Nora.

The first baseman and left fielder began his career with the San Diego Padres, playing parts of four seasons with them before being dealt to the Phillies during the 1989 campaign.

Kruk spent six seasons in Philadelphia, slashing .309/.400/.461 with 62 homers, 145 doubles and 390 RBI over 744 games.

Kruk spent his final year in MLB with the Chicago White Sox, playing just 45 games and hitting .308/.399/.390 with a .789 OPS and 23 RBI.

