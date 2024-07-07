John Force still dealing with symptoms from traumatic brain injury after crash, team expresses optimism

National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) legend John Force was moved out of intensive care as he recovers from severe injuries he suffered in a horrific crash last month, his team said.

John Force Racing said the Funny Car driver was moved from neuro-intensive care and into acute neuro care but is still dealing with issues from the traumatic brain injury he suffered in the race. Still, the team expressed optimism.

“Although Force is still dealing with cognitive and behavioral symptoms from his TBI, the fact that the Hall of Famer can converse with medical staff, family members, and John Force Racing president Robert Hight, who flew in this week, is an encouraging sign,” the team said. “However, there have also been periods of confusion, which doctors say require time and patience to treat.

“Also noteworthy was the fact that the 75-year-old grandfather of five regained his equilibrium to the point that he was able to start walking with the assistance of medical staff members.”

The team said the next step would be moving to a facility that specializes in treating traumatic brain injuries. But a time frame has not yet been determined.

Force was in his Funny Car on track at the Virginia Nationals when his engine exploded, causing him to veer across the centerline and into the wall. His vehicle crossed back over the line and hit the guard wall again.

The team said his vehicle suffered an engine explosion.

Force, 75, is a 16-time NHRA champion and a 22-time champion as a racing team owner. He won 10 straight titles as a driver from 1993 to 2002.

