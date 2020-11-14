John Daly's son announces commitment to University of Arkansas

Like father, like son.

John Daly’s son announced his college commitment on Wednesday, opting to follow in his father’s footsteps and attend the University of Arkansas.

“It’s Official!!!!” John Daly wrote of his son, L.J. “Proud of my son and so happy he became a #Razorback today! Today is their day!”

Daly tweeted a photo of his son holding up a Razorbacks pennant and signing his commitment letter as well.

L.J. Daly has been a top amateur golfer for a while. At age 12 on the IMG Junior Golf Tour, he posted two top 10 finishes and put on a show in 2018 when he played with his father at the PNC Father-Son Challenge at the International Junior Golf Academy, tying a course record in one of their rounds.

John Daly played at Arkansas between 1984 and 1987 on a golf scholarship. He left college in the summer of 1987 to turn pro. Early in his career, he was playing at several minor events and picked up his first win at the 1987 Missouri Open.

In the 2020 golf season, Arkansas finished 6th at the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate, tied for 6th at the Legends College Invitational and 3rd at the Blessings College Invitational. The team was unable to play in the NCAA Championships last season due to the coronavirus pandemic.