John Daly: I was offered $1 million to tank the British Open

John Daly had no problem turning down this alleged $1 million offer.

In 1995, the now 55-year-old said he was approached at the British Open by a bold gambler.

“He says, ‘Look if you tank it, I’ll give you a million bucks,’ ” Daly recalled in an interview on “In Depth with Graham Bensinger” from 2014 that was unearthed this week.

As for Daly’s response?

“I said, ‘Go…f–k yourself. No way,'” he remembered.

Daly went on to win the British Open that year, beating Costantino Rocca in a playoff.

It is not the only time gamblers approached the controversial golf icon.

“People would come up and say, ‘Can you beat this guy at the British Open? And can you beat that guy?’ … I’m putting money on you.’ And I said, ‘I don’t care, but don’t get mad at me if it don’t work out,” he said..

Daly at the time wasn’t sure how to handle the bribe — but he was sure he wouldn’t take it.

“I didn’t know whether to report it to the tour or whatever, but you’re not going to convince me to do the one thing or the other,” he said.

“Golf [has] too much integrity involved.”

Daly, in a vintage Reebok windbreaker, overcame Rocca to win his second major in 1995 after winning the 1991 PGA Championship.

Today, Daly spends most of his playing time on the Champions Tour.