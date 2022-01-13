John Cena rose to prominence in WWE during the company’s ruthless aggression era, and when he developed his hip-hop gimmick, one of his patented taunts was “You can’t see me.”

Cena, who is the star of HBO’s “Peacemaker,” appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday and revealed the origins of how the move came to be.

“I became a superhero long before I donned the Peacemaker costume. I developed a special maneuver in the WWE called the ‘You can’t see me’ in which I put my hand in front of my face and say, ‘You can’t see me’ (Cena waves his hand in front of his face),” Cena explained.

“And the reason I did this is because while we were making the album to which my theme music is on, my younger brother, Sean, was always our litmus test. He kinda liked the same music and would never go to the studio with us, and we’d come home with our tracks and we’d play it for him, and he was ruthless, man. He would never be satisfied with any song. And he heard ‘The Time is Now’ and just did this dance that Tony Yayo did in one of the G-Unit videos. It was like he put his hand over his head and was kinda like (head bobbing) … bobbed his head like that. And I was like man, ‘what are you doing?’ It looked like it’s ridiculous and he goes, no man, Tony Yayo does this thing. And I’m like I’ll do it on TV. And he’s like, ‘I dare you to do it on TV.’ Little did he know I do this on TV.

“Basically, on a dare, by absolute chance, I figured this wasn’t visible enough (head bobbing). So I wanted to do this (hand moves in front of head). And the term ‘you can’t see me’ was like, well you’re not even on my level. And then like years later it overcame the meme culture and now it’s literally I’m invisible.”

While doing the media tour to promote the show, Cena landed on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and vowed his WWE career isn’t over despite not performing on a show since September.

“WrestleMania is usually in the cusp of late March, early April. I don’t know if I’m going to make it this year. And that’s a good conundrum to have because there’s a lot of good opportunity coming up, which I would love to take and if all those things line up, I don’t know if I’ll be able to make WrestleMania,” he said, via Wrestling Inc.

“But I will tell you and everybody watching, I’m not done with WWE by a long shot. That’s my home, I love it. I was able to go back during the summer for a few months and entertain audiences when they welcomed audiences back to arenas, so I’ve far from had my last performance.”