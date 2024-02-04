Joey Logano, Ty Gibbs get into heated confrontation after Clash at the Coliseum race

NASCAR stars Joey Logano and Ty Gibbs got into a heated confrontation on Saturday night at the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum in Los Angeles.

The issue stemmed from a move Logano pulled on Gibbs to get around him as they tried to capture the lead. Gibbs led 84 laps, but he spun out and was never able to get back toward the top of the pack. Logano finished in fourth and Gibbs in 18th.

Gibbs and Logano were seen at the Monster Energy trailer yelling at each other.

The driver of the No. 54 car spoke to reporters after the intense moment.

“He’s just mad that I ran him up,” Gibbs said via FOX Sports. “If you go back and look at the replay the 12 (Ryan Blaney) kind of chucks him out of the way too. It is just hard racing there at the end. This place is really hard to get your tires warm once the caution comes out – as you could see, everyone was sliding around. I just got in there deep and washed up into him. We just got all tangled up after that.”

Gibbs said Logano then came over to him and said a “bunch of different words.”

Logan didn’t directly comment on the incident but spoke about hard racing in the short track, exhibition race.

“The racing is usually an eye for an eye more times than not, or trying to come out with some explanation of what happened,” Logano said, via Motorsport.com. “Mistakes are mistakes. Here obviously lends for a lot of things, and I’ve been on both ends of it.

“I got Kyle last year, so… it’s part of racing here, and you try not to because you know, yeah, there’s bigger races down the line, but sometimes you’re in a bad spot and you just make a mistake. That can happen, too. Or it’s just flat-out aggressive in doing that type of stuff. I don’t know.”

Denny Hamlin won the race with Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney, Logano and Kyle Larson rounding out the top five.