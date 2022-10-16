Joey Logano punches ticket to NASCAR Championship Four with win in Las Vegas

Joey Logano punched his ticket to the championship round of the NASCAR playoffs on Sunday, taking the lead late from Ross Chastain and winning the South Point 400 in Las Vegas.

Logano was on Chastain’s tail in the last 11 laps of the race and finally was able to speed past him with three laps to go. Chastain made a valiant effort to block him for a few laps but couldn’t hang on and would end up relinquishing the lead and then narrowly defeated Kyle Busch for second place.

“We’re racing for a championship! Let’s go!” he screamed after he exited the No. 22 Pennzoil Toyota.

It was Logano’s third win of the NASCAR season. He won the Goodyear 400 at Darlington and the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. He won a NASCAR championship in 2018.

Some NASCAR playoff contenders had strong finishes.

Chase Briscoe, who snuck into the Round of 8 last week, finished in third place. Denny Hamlin finished in fifth place. Tyler Reddick, Martin Truex Jr., Erik Jones, A.J. Allmendinger and Austin Dillon rounded out the top 10.

Chase Elliott, who started out as the points leader, finished 21st. William Byron finished 13th and Ryan Blaney finished 28th.

Christopher Bell, who won last week to get into the Round of 8, got caught up in the Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson debacle earlier in the race.

Larson bumped Wallace, and Wallace retaliated by wiping him out. Larson tagged Bell at the end of the crash, and he was pushed out of contention. Wallace then got out of his vehicle and started pushing Larson. The two had to be separated.

Next week, the playoff drivers get another chance to get a bye into the Championship Four. The Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway with start at 2:30 p.m. ET.