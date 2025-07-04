Joey Chestnut reclaims Hot Dog Eating Contest title after last year’s absence by downing 70.5 franks

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The GOAT of eating is back.

Joey Chestnut returned to the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest on Friday after being ineligible last year, and he was back like he never left.

Chestnut downed 70.5 hot dogs and buns for his 17th title in his last 18 events (he lost to Matt Stonie in 2015).

Chestnut downed 30 dogs in the first three minutes, already well ahead of his competition, and he never looked back. He was well on pace to shatter his record of 76 dogs and buns in the 10-minute time frame, downing 46 in the first half of the competition.

He began to slow down, putting down just 11 in the next two minutes, but he had practically already clinched the win. For reference, he ate 58 hot dogs, the winning number last year, in the first seven-and-a-half minutes. Now, it was a chase for the record.

Fatigue set in, and he fell short of his record by five. However, it was the best performance in the event since he set the record back in 2021. It is the seventh time Chestnut cracked the 70 mark.

This was Chestnut’s 20th appearance in the event, tying the all-time record.

Last year’s champ, Patrick Bertoletti, finished with 46.5 dogs and buns.

Chestnut was not eligible to participate in last year’s event after he signed a deal with Impossible Foods, a rival of Nathan’s.

However, last month, Chestnut announced that he and the organizers had found common ground on sponsorships.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest. This event means the world to me. It’s a cherished tradition, a celebration of American culture, and a huge part of my life,” Chestnut wrote on X.

“While I have and continue to partner with a variety of companies, including some in the plant-based space, those relationships were never a conflict with my love for hot dogs. To be clear: Nathan’s is the only hot dog company I’ve ever worked with.

“I respect that there were differences in interpretation, but I’m grateful we’ve been able to find common ground. I’m excited to be back on the Coney Island stage, doing what I live to do, and celebrating the Fourth of July with hot dogs in my hands! Stay hungry!”

Chestnut was obviously the overwhelming favorite to win it all – he set a popcorn-eating world record back in May.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

