Joe Namath among Jets legends signing off on Aaron Glenn hire: ‘Wish the season would start next week’

Former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is reportedly heading to the New York Jets, a team he played for during his NFL career, to become their next head coach.

It’s a move that many Jets legends, including “Broadway Joe” himself, loves to see.

“I’m hoping all [Jets] fans are as thrilled as my family and I are that Aaron Glenn is our new Head Coach,” Jets legendary quarterback Joe Namath posted on X. “I wish the season would start next week.”

NFL.com’s Judy Battista also reported that Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells, who led Glenn with the Jets and Dallas Cowboys as a player, was fired up to see his former pupil get his due as head coach.

“He’s not afraid to be contentious,” Parcells told Battista. “He’s just feisty. Not rude or impolite. He’s just willing to get his point across.”

DJ Reed, who spent the past three seasons with the Jets and is a free agent this offseason, also sent out a post on X.

“Glenn is a great look!” he wrote.

Glenn’s departure from Detroit marks the second coordinator under Dan Campbell that found their own head coaching gig elsewhere. While Glenn went to another conference, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson landed with the Chicago Bears, a rival of the Lions in the NFC North.

Glenn’s return to the Jets heated up on Tuesday when he met with team brass. The initial thought was they weren’t going to let him leave the building, as well as GM candidate Lance Newark of the Washington Commanders, to make sure they got the candidates they wanted.

While that didn’t come to fruition, the belief that Glenn wanted the Jets job swirled around social media, and it landed on Wednesday.

Glenn also beat out more than a dozen other coaches in the Jets’ extensive search, including Brian Flores, Jeff Hafley, Ron Rivera and Rex Ryan.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Glenn was drafted 12th overall by the Jets in the 1994 NFL Draft. He spent eight seasons with the franchise before being acquired by the Houston Texans in the 2002 expansion draft.

Glenn takes over a Jets franchise desperately searching for the right man to lead a team back to the playoffs, where they haven’t been since 2010 – the longest drought in football.

One of the big questions for Glenn and whoever ownership brings in as the new GM is whether they want Aaron Rodgers to return to Gang Green in 2025. Of course, Rodgers has to decide if he wishes to play his 21st season in the league.

Either way, Glenn is getting signs of approval from valued members of the franchise outside ownership, which is always a good start.

