Joe Montana guarantees his team will win Super Bowl LIV: 'You heard from me first'

Joe Montana has both dogs in the Super Bowl LIV fight.

Montana on Monday guaranteed victory for his team. He posted a photo on Twitter showing his San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs jerseys in his home with several trophies.

However, in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, he didn’t exactly pick whether the 49ers or Chiefs would win the game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

“It’s hard to pick between,” he told the newspaper. “Yeah, we live here in San Francisco, so there’s a little bit of a different feel, just because you don’t have that touch with Kansas City all the time. But there’s a place in my heart for them both. Kansas City was so good and accepting of us coming in there. It’s not easy, and there’s a lot of expectation.

“But like Jen [his wife] says, I’m guaranteed my team will win.”

Montana said while he feels a connection to the Chiefs and 49ers, he also has a soft spot for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Here’s how it goes. I played in San Francisco, played in Kansas City, but I grew up in Pittsburgh when they were winning Super Bowls when I was a kid. So you can add the Steelers to that list of confusion. In fact, I actually tried to go to Pittsburgh before I got to Kansas City. Tried to just go home.”

Montana played 13 years for the 49ers and led them to four Super Bowl championships. He then left the 49ers to play for the Chiefs for two seasons. He got the Chiefs as far as the conference championship during the 1993 season and to the AFC Wild Card in the 1994 season, but never to the Super Bowl.

Patrick Mahomes brought the Chiefs back to the Super Bowl after a 50-year absence. Jimmy Garoppolo brought the 49ers to a Super Bowl after a six-year absence.